Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) Receives $4.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

DSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

NYSE DSX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,253. The company has a market cap of $364.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 201.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 101,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,505,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 277,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.