Digi International Inc. (DGII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Digi International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.90 million, a PE ratio of 231.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. Digi International has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,475.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,741.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ahmed Nawaz sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $28,345.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,923.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,294 shares of company stock valued at $293,122 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Digi International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

