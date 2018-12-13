Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Cap Hits $111,089.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 38% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $111,089.00 and $655.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.01241584 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00013252 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00007485 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00001787 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,729,950 tokens. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

