DigitalNote (XDN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $395,286.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $395,286.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.01234987 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00013221 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00007468 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00001306 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

