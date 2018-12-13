Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,118,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.57% of Worthington Industries worth $91,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,344,000 after acquiring an additional 112,524 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 80,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

WOR stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

