Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $95.96 Million Stake in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Msci worth $95,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Msci by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Msci by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Msci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $153.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $124.08 and a twelve month high of $184.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The business had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

