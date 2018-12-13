Dine Brands Global (DIN) & Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (BBRG) Critical Review

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dine Brands Global and Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus target price of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Bravo Brio Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $604.82 million 2.42 -$330.53 million $4.15 19.93 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dine Brands Global.

Dividends

Dine Brands Global pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group does not pay a dividend. Dine Brands Global pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dine Brands Global has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Bravo Brio Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global 19.41% -40.87% 4.88% Bravo Brio Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Bravo Brio Restaurant Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,936 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,786 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 693 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 Applebee's franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Company Profile

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates Italian restaurants in the United States. It operates full-service Italian restaurants under the BRAVO! Cucina Italiana brand name; Italian chophouse restaurants under the BRIO Tuscan Grille brand name; and full-service American-French bistro restaurant under the Bon Vie brand name. The company's restaurants primarily offer Italian food and wine. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 49 BRAVO! restaurants, 64 BRIO restaurants, and 1 Bon Vie restaurant in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Bravo Development, Inc. and changed its name to Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. in June 2010. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.