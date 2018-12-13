Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 649,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,338 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,712,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,257,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 137.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 5,792,788 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,746,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after buying an additional 195,954 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 25.2% during the third quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 3,393,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,375,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 19.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after buying an additional 509,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Inc Series C had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

