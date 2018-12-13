DISH Network Corp (DISH) Insider Purchases $154,950.00 in Stock

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) insider James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,318,529 shares in the company, valued at $40,861,213.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, James Defranco purchased 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $314,700.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, James Defranco purchased 15,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $484,200.00.

On Monday, November 12th, James Defranco purchased 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $317,700.00.

On Monday, November 5th, James Defranco bought 15,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00.

On Friday, October 26th, James Defranco bought 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $144,950.00.

On Monday, October 29th, James Defranco acquired 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $725,000.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $174,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, James Defranco acquired 15,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $494,700.00.

On Monday, October 15th, James Defranco acquired 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.22. DISH Network Corp has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DISH Network had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DISH Network from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 188,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

