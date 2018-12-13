DNotes Trading Down 19.8% This Week (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One DNotes coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Trade By Trade. DNotes has a market cap of $803,722.00 and approximately $55,571.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DNotes has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DNotes alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029142 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000296 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.