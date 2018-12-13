Docusign Inc (DOCU) Receives $59.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Docusign to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 1,304,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $71,739,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the third quarter worth $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $145,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 914.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 43,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.91. Docusign has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $178.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.55 million. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.