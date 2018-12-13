Dodge & Cox Acquires New Position in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,012,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,200,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $48,580,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $456,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $79,056,000.
ELAN opened at $32.87 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.
Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,000 shares of company stock worth $792,000 in the last 90 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.
