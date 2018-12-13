Dodge & Cox Purchases 1,141,650 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,767,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141,650 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $442,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

