Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Holdings Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $3,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 129.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 63,290 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.2% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 178.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.31, for a total value of $1,396,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $249.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.89 and a 52-week high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.10 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Holdings Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/dominos-pizza-inc-dpz-holdings-decreased-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.