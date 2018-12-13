Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. Acquires 3,200 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. acquired 3,200 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $307.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 13.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $241,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

