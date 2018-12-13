Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Stake Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Dorman Products worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $91.32.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 38,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $3,416,372.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

