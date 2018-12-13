Dover Corp (DOV) Receives $89.50 Average PT from Analysts

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dover from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Dover has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $90.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dover will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Dover by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,131,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dover by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,304,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,283,000 after purchasing an additional 726,930 shares during the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,080,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Dover by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,323,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,101,000 after purchasing an additional 306,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.