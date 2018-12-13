Driver Group (DRV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Driver Group (LON:DRV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.10 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Driver Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 76.50 ($1.00). 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,923. Driver Group has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 82 ($1.07).

Driver Group Company Profile

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

