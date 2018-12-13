DS Smith (DITHF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

