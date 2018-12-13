DSW Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (DSW)

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for DSW in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. William Blair also issued estimates for DSW’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get DSW alerts:

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.23 million. DSW had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

DSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of DSW from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $29.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DSW to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Shares of DSW stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. DSW has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DSW by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DSW by 1,340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in DSW during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in DSW during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DSW during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.