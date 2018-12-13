DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (DTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DTF opened at $12.90 on Thursday. DTF Tax Free Income has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

About DTF Tax Free Income

There is no company description available for Duff & Phelps Tax-free Income.

