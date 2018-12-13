DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,093,000 after buying an additional 369,322 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after buying an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $469,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/dxc-technology-co-dxc-shares-bought-by-pacer-advisors-inc.html.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.