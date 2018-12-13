Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Conduent were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Conduent by 170.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 673.6% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Conduent by 416.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Conduent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conduent to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE CNDT opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

