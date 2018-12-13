Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 10,551 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (GES)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Guess? were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 415,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 40,230 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,370,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,265,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

NYSE GES opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.19. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.08 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

