Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-raises-position-in-pra-health-sciences-inc-prah.html.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.