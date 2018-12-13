Eagle Materials (EXP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.62

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.62 and last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 366628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $122.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 57,533 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

