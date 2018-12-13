EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,727. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $302.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.61%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the second quarter valued at $183,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the third quarter valued at $236,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

