Earnest Partners LLC Has $45.02 Million Position in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $45,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 26,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 17.2% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $85.75 on Thursday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

