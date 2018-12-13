Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Position in Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 649,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $33,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Knight Equity initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $44.94 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on Black Knight from $58.00 to $55.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Black Knight from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.84.

BKI stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $56.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 22,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals.

