Earnest Partners LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $22,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $147,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James W. Borzi sold 5,887 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.37, for a total value of $1,485,702.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,500.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total transaction of $9,956,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,318. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $235.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $209.91 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

