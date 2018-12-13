Earnest Partners LLC Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $28,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 303,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 245.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $73.87 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 72,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,118,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $10,509,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,073 shares of company stock worth $22,864,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

