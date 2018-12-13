East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Position Decreased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 162,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 34.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

