Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,073,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 53,049 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,602.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

