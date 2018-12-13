Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will announce sales of $76.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.14 million to $77.30 million. Eastgroup Properties reported sales of $71.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year sales of $298.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.24 million to $300.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $317.74 million, with estimates ranging from $311.66 million to $325.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 price objective on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.02.

EGP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,645. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69. Eastgroup Properties has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $995,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Wood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,011. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

