Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Stake Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 2,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Stephens began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $97.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Eaton from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

WARNING: “Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Stake Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/eaton-co-plc-etn-stake-lessened-by-fifth-third-bancorp.html.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.