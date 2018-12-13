Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $2,348,332.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 43,500 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $1,870,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,984 shares of company stock worth $6,618,100.

EV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

EV opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $435.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/eaton-vance-corp-ev-shares-bought-by-blair-william-co-il.html.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.