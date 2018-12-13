eBitcoinCash (EBCH) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

eBitcoinCash (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, eBitcoinCash has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eBitcoinCash token can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). eBitcoinCash has a total market capitalization of $547,661.00 and $906.00 worth of eBitcoinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.02419427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00139105 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00171529 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.56 or 0.10329807 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030714 BTC.

eBitcoinCash Profile

eBitcoinCash launched on March 15th, 2017. eBitcoinCash’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. eBitcoinCash’s official Twitter account is @ebchcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBitcoinCash’s official website is CoinPulse.io.

Buying and Selling eBitcoinCash

eBitcoinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

