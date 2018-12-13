Ebix (EBIX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

EBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group set a $113.00 price objective on Ebix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ebix in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

EBIX opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.52. Ebix has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $89.10.

Ebix’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, December 14th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 20th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 13th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.63 million. Ebix had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ebix will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leon Royden Thomas D’apice sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $99,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,522.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robin Raina bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,599,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,817,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

