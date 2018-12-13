Edison International (EIX) Holdings Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth $129,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 696.8% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 94.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus upped their target price on Edison International to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Edison International to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Shares of EIX opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

