eGain Corp (EGAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,742. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $197.05 million, a P/E ratio of 235.67, a PEG ratio of 23.57 and a beta of -0.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. eGain had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 33.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 32,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.