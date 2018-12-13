Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Shares Sold by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,000 shares during the period. Eldorado Resorts accounts for approximately 1.3% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 2.53% of Eldorado Resorts worth $95,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,819,000 after buying an additional 3,001,643 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 308.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,569,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 39.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 513,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,419,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,415,000 after purchasing an additional 475,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 36.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 278,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERI traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $38.86. 38,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,258. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,886.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $50.64.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $487.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Tomick bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.83 per share, with a total value of $30,681.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Reeg bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $470,881 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

