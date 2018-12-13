Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cryptohub, Cryptomate and CoinBene. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $54.30 million and $264,229.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 8,528,481,588 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Kucoin, Cryptohub, Liquid, TradeOgre and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

