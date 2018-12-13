Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Holdings Raised by Capital Guardian Trust Co.

Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 58.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 90,806 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,640 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 61,038 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $113,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,849.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $670,291.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,551.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,818,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush set a $133.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

