Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) vs. Vitality Biopharma (VBIO) Financial Comparison

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vitality Biopharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vitality Biopharma and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.45%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vitality Biopharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitality Biopharma $100,000.00 363.50 -$4.30 million N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vitality Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitality Biopharma -4,355.14% -3,389.09% -719.69% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Vitality Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Vitality Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Vitality Biopharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions. It develops additional cannabinoid product formulations for refractory pain and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.