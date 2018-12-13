eMagin (EMAN) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) were down 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 584,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 145,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of eMagin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

