EmaratCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (AEC)

EmaratCoin (CURRENCY:AEC) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. One EmaratCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. Over the last week, EmaratCoin has traded 167.3% higher against the US dollar. EmaratCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of EmaratCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EmaratCoin alerts:

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00030187 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000828 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001952 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000107 BTC.

EmaratCoin Profile

EmaratCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2016. EmaratCoin’s total supply is 21,531,990 coins. EmaratCoin’s official website is emaratcoin.com. The official message board for EmaratCoin is emaratcoin.com/#blog. EmaratCoin’s official Twitter account is @EmaratCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EmaratCoin Coin Trading

EmaratCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmaratCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmaratCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EmaratCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EmaratCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EmaratCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.