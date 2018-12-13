Shares of Emerita Resources Corp (CVE:EMO) were down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 204,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 166,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/emerita-resources-emo-trading-down-20.html.

About Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Las Morras property comprising 230 claims covering an area of approximately 7,000 hectares located in the eastern part of the Badajoz province of Spain; and the Sierra Alta property with 90 mining claims totaling an area of 2,700 hectares located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.