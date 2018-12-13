Empyrean Energy (EME) Trading 7.9% Higher

Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) traded up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12). 351,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 990,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

In related news, insider John Laycock acquired 100,000 shares of Empyrean Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and a 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

