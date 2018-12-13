Enbridge Inc (ENB) Receives C$53.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

TSE ENB opened at C$42.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge has a one year low of C$37.36 and a one year high of C$51.04.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$11.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.50999992132218 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 271.53%.

In related news, insider Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.05, for a total transaction of C$110,829.80. Also, insider Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$110,964.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.