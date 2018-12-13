Energen Co. (EGN) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 132.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Energen were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Energen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energen by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Energen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Energen by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Energen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGN shares. Argus lowered shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Energen in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE EGN opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.50. Energen Co. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $380.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Energen had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts forecast that Energen Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

